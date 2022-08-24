Insider Buying: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) SVP Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) SVP Houston Korth Frost purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 564,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,558.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Houston Korth Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Houston Korth Frost acquired 10,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $15,100.00.

Usio Stock Performance

Shares of USIO stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 148,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,648. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

USIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Usio by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in Usio by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Usio by 311.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 267,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Usio by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.