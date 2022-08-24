Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Insider Sells 14,681 Shares of Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $45,217.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,751.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gevo stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,077,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.91 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $773.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 3.29. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $8.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after buying an additional 11,479,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gevo by 1,360.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,744 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 112.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,887 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $5,853,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 62.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,666,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

