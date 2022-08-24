Insider Selling: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) President Sells 61,522 Shares of Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mary Ricks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.85.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.03. 464,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

