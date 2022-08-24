Insider Selling: WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Insider Sells 17,836 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
WM Technology Trading Up 6.3 %
WM Technology stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,358. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $365.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on MAPS shares. Piper Sandler cut WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.62.
About WM Technology
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
