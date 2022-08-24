Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells 5,835 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Susan Daimler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $156,029.69.

On Monday, August 8th, Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.56. 531,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,130. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $105.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,965 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 244,988 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zillow Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

