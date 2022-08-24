Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $22.96. 3,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07.

