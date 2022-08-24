Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IART. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of IART stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. 32,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,147. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $76.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $586,404. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,942 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.