Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $64.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITCI. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $248,502,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $76,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

