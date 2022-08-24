Intrua Financial LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

