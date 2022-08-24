Intrua Financial LLC Sells 3,110 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

