Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.34 and last traded at $60.44. 5,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 9,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.