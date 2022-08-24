Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 55,369 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 421.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,369 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

M.D.C. Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,140. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 7.31. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $56.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.