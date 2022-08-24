Investment Management of Virginia LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.10. 26,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

