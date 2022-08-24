Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $8.45 Million Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin accounts for 1.5% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.50% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,518,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,897,000 after acquiring an additional 379,474 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 447,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $3,087,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 106,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.23%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

See Also

