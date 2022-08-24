Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of HLT traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,151. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.48.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

