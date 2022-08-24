Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 2,991 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $986,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.95. 25,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

