Investment Management of Virginia LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,943. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.65 and a 200 day moving average of $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

