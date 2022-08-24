Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 6,349 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. 251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,149. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

