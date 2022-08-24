iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Trading Down 1%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.22 and last traded at $67.22. Approximately 1,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.17.
