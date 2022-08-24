iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,342 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 436,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,480,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. 17,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,488. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

