iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Trading Down 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD – Get Rating) dropped 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 202,239 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 108,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.