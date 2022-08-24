iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.63 and last traded at $39.76. Approximately 205,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 201,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

