iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,715 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 941.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,315,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $116,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS EFG traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.22. 681,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

