iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 23.8% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.02. 181,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,925. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.79.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

