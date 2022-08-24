Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Archaea Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $19.44 on Monday. Archaea Energy has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFG. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter worth $905,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Archaea Energy by 849.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Archaea Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,026 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Archaea Energy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

