Jeffery S. Sharritts Sells 12,838 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,842,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,376,031. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

