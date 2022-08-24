John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 88 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,938,000.

