Kabouter Management LLC Lowers Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Kabouter Management LLC cut its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the period. Camtek accounts for about 4.3% of Kabouter Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $798,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMT. Barclays lowered Camtek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.75 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

