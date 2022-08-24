Kering (EPA:KER) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $538.65

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €538.65 ($549.64) and traded as high as €567.70 ($579.29). Kering shares last traded at €558.10 ($569.49), with a volume of 136,955 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($683.67) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €685.00 ($698.98) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC set a €600.00 ($612.24) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) price target on Kering in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €717.00 ($731.63) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €521.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €538.66.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.