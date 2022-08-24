KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $0.0844 on Exchanges

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $226,975.36 and $194.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00771035 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016070 BTC.
KeyFi Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
Buying and Selling KeyFi
