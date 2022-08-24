Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Increased by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,552,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KMB traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,337. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.