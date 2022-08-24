King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 29,850 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,850 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $124,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.98. 199,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,564,946. The company has a market capitalization of $227.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.