KingDeFi Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (KRW)

KingDeFi (KRW) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, KingDeFi has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. KingDeFi has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $285,025.00 worth of KingDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KingDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00761107 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016149 BTC.

