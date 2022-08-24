Kleros Price Reaches $0.0279 on Major Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

