Kulupu Price Reaches $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (KLP)

Kulupu (KLP) traded down 44.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Kulupu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Kulupu has a market cap of $161,198.00 and approximately $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kulupu has traded down 42% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kulupu Coin Profile

Kulupu (CRYPTO:KLP) uses the hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. Kulupu’s official website is corepaper.org/kulupu. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kulupu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade. Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kulupu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kulupu using one of the exchanges listed above.

