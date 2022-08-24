Lanceria Market Cap Tops $505,107.91 (LANC)

Lanceria (LANC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Lanceria has a market cap of $505,107.91 and $4,975.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00768443 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016289 BTC.
Lanceria Profile
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
