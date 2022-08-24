Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2,516.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,307 shares during the quarter. Boot Barn makes up about 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.29% of Boot Barn worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,247,000 after acquiring an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 109,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth about $8,283,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock worth $532,663. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boot Barn Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.