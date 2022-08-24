Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $7.06 Million in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 566,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,000. Altice USA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after buying an additional 7,146,366 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,822,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 50.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,506 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,330,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Altice USA by 35.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,060,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,189 shares during the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ATUS. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 65,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

