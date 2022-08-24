Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,841 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

In related news, Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John V. Balen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,822.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,798 shares in the company, valued at $748,126.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,940 and have sold 18,458 shares valued at $288,786. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,689. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $99.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

