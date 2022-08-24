Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 232.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,392 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 328,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 33.2% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $795,622.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $9,507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $431,008.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,622.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,710 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,778 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,826. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

