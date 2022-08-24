Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $272,974.41 and $7,388.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00769467 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet.

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.