LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $32.16. 18,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 18,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71.

