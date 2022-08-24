Lee Financial Co Acquires 78 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,971 shares of company stock worth $7,537,566. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

CVX traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $161.25. 253,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,388. The stock has a market cap of $316.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

