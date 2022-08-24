Lee Financial Co Purchases 88 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lee Financial Co lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 30,941.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 690,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,188,000 after purchasing an additional 688,757 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.44. The stock had a trading volume of 50,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.60 and its 200 day moving average is $193.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

