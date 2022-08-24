Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.56. 2,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.06. The stock has a market cap of $299.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 954,125 shares of company stock worth $306,853,641 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

