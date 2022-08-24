Legacy Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,119,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,378,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 175,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,296,000 after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.