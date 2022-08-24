Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Down to $15.40

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $14.62. Leslie’s shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 2,214 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 57,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Leslie’s by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 155,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.