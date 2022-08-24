Lever Token Price Reaches $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (LEV)

Lever Token (LEV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Lever Token has a market capitalization of $79,996.46 and $12,019.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lever Token has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lever Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,689.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075169 BTC.

About Lever Token

Lever Token (LEV) is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Buying and Selling Lever Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lever Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lever Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

