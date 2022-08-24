Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Shares Down 3.2%

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.97 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 574,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 285,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Lexington Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.37 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.72.

Lexington Gold Company Profile

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

