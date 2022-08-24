Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LIN) Insider Asimwe Kabunga Buys 16,090,407 Shares

Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LIN – Get Rating) insider Asimwe Kabunga purchased 16,090,407 shares of Lindian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,263,957.86 ($2,981,788.71).

Lindian Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lindian Resources Company Profile

Lindian Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold, bauxite, and rare earths mineral ores. The company focuses on the Gaoual Bauxite project, Woula Bauxite project, and Lelouma Bauxite project located in the north west of Guinea, West Africa; and Lushoto and Pare Bauxite projects located in Tanzania.

